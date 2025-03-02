Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 219,448 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Doximity by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.