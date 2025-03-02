Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,122,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

