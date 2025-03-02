Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NYSE:OMI opened at $9.56 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

