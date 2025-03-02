Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

