Paramount Global’s (PARA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after buying an additional 761,561 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after buying an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,695,000 after buying an additional 6,848,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

