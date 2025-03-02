PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5,132.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000.

IHF stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $757.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

