PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

