PCG Asset Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

