Pearson (LON:PSON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.83%.
Pearson Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 925.20 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,401 ($17.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($18.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.30), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,271,207.95). Also, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($16.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,786.47). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pearson Company Profile
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.
