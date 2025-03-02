Pearson (LON:PSON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pearson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Pearson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 925.20 ($11.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,401 ($17.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.53.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($18.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Omar Abbosh sold 77,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.30), for a total value of £1,010,737.44 ($1,271,207.95). Also, insider Sherry Coutu purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($16.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,371.42 ($11,786.47). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.