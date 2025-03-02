Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Pepper Money’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Pepper Money Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Pepper Money Company Profile
