Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.52 and last traded at C$23.58, with a volume of 13364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.50.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

