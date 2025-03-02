Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.