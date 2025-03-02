PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 655,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 793,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

