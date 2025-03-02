PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 655,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 793,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
