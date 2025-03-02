Polymesh (POLYX) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $86.09 million and $2.84 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,138,128,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,138,128,270.135596 with 934,671,616.834802 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16506327 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,062,081.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

