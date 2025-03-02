Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 66,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.00 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

