PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 281,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 110,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock has a market cap of C$23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

