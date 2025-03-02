Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

PRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Brands

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMB opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41. Primo Brands has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,169,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $4,350,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.