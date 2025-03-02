Private Trust Co. NA Has $743,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

