Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

