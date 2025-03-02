Private Trust Co. NA Sells 126 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $151.86.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. Paychex's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

