Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,869 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 124,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,257,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

IGRO opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $696.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.