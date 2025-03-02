Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,955 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

