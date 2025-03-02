PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 183.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $72,563,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after acquiring an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 401,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 275,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This trade represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,851,521.64. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. Research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.