Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.3 %

CLH stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

