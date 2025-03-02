Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 223,215 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,650,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,361.80. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 25,889 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,556,446.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,563.32. The trade was a 18.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kroger Price Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
