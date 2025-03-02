Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 700,524 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1,536.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

