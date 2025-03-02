Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 135,390 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in ITT by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

