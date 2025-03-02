Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 155,282 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 155,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

