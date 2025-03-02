Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 261,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $43,559,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

OC stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.78. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $148.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

