Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Shares of PGNY opened at $22.53 on Friday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,988.92. The trade was a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,384.24. The trade was a 90.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,355.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

