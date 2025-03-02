Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 220 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,163,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after buying an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

AWK opened at $136.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

