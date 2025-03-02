Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

