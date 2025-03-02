Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

