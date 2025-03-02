Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 922,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.67.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

