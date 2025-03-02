Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 20.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 120,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Radius Gold

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.