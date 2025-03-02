RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBB. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

In related news, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kao bought 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $102,750.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 557,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,868.52. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $313.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

