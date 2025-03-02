Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of RRGB opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.20.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
