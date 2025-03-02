Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $4,154,356.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,614,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,362.14. This trade represents a 98.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

