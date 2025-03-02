RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RenovoRx Price Performance

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenovoRx by 61.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

