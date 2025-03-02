Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $25.14. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 323,392 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

