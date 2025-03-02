Reviewing FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and OP Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $81.40 million 3.22 $12.74 million $0.94 21.10 OP Bancorp $82.04 million 2.38 $21.07 million $1.39 9.50

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FinWise Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 13.23% 7.67% 2.00% OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91%

Summary

OP Bancorp beats FinWise Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

