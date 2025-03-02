Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $116,442.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,194.76. This trade represents a 25.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,787 shares of company stock worth $1,901,443. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

