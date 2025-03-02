Richard K. Templeton Sells 97,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.02 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

