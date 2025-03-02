Robert Kaplan Sells 125,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £26,250 ($33,014.72).

Robert Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pensana alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Robert Kaplan acquired 400,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($110,677.90).

On Thursday, December 19th, Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($103,005.91).

Pensana Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRE opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Friday. Pensana Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.58. The company has a market cap of £75.77 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pensana Company Profile

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.