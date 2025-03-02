Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Stock Price

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Centuri Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centuri stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Centuri by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centuri by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Centuri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

