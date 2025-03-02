Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Price

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

