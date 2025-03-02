Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA Price Performance
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA
In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab USA
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.