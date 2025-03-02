Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $287.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.55.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $82,620.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,134 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

