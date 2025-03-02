Ruslan Kogan Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider Ruslan Kogan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.77 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$4,770,000.00 ($2,962,732.92).

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.22, a P/E/G ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Kogan.com Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

