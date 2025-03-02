SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,034,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $217.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average of $220.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

View Our Latest Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.