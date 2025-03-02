SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

DPST opened at $114.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.95. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $174.22.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.